Free Hugs campaign coming to Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Free Hugs campaign will be held in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan, with the participants set to offer free hugs to complete strangers.

Those wishing to hold signs reading Free Hugs and making people a little more happy will gather at the Freedom square on Saturday, February 10.

The campaign in its present form was started in 2004 by an Australian man known only by the pseudonym "Juan Mann", when he began giving out hugs in the Pitt Street Mall in central Sydney.

A number of cities worldwide have since hosted such campaigns. In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, two men were arrested by the Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice for offering free hugs in a public space.