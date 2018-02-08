Arsenal boss confident more to come from Mkhitaryan-Aubameyang duo
February 8, 2018 - 16:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is confident of more to come from Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Tribal Football reports.
The pair were outstanding for victory over Everton last week. Mkhitaryan set up two goals for hat-trick Aaron Ramsey and another for his old/new team-mate Aubameyang.
On the new star duo, Wenger said: “Once the game has started, these guys have top-level experience.
“They know what's important and that's to focus on their performance.
“These guys are top quality players. Why should they not repeat the performance [vs. Everton]."
Discussing Mkhitayan's attitude since his move to Arsenal from Manchester United, Wenger has been impressed.
The boss added: “He has a very professional attitude in training and matches.
“I'm not surprised by that - to me, it's completely normal."
