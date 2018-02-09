Armenia soon to introduce a unified ticketing system for museums

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian museums will soon have a unified ticketing system, minister of culture Armen Amiryan said at a meeting with prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Thursday, February 8.

The project will launch in Yerevan in three months and is set to reach the provinces in seven months.

Summing up the most important cultural events of 2017, Amiryan said the exhibition dedicated to the bicentenary of seascape artist Ivan Aivazovsky attracted a record number of visitors, significantly boosting the profits of the National Gallery.

52 paintings, 26 drawings and a dozen other works are currently on display at the National Gallery in downtown Yerevan. "Chaos" (The Creation) from 1841 is the jewel of the exhibition, having never been showcased in Armenia before.

The exhibition opened on September 15 and was set to conclude on January 15, but due to popular demand, the closing date was pushed back one month.

Investments worth $2.8 million were made in the field last year, the minister said.

According to him, 13 centers were created in 13 border communities where 350 children attend the most diverse art workshops.