Scientist reportedly creates genetically modified hamsters

PanARMENIAN.Net - Czech scientist Helena Fulková has succeeded in creating genetically modified hamsters in Japan, where she is currently based, Radio Praha reports.

Fulková previously made headlines for cloning mice. The news of her latest achievement was relayed by her father Josef Fulka, who is also an expert on cloning.

Fulka said he rather doubted his daughter would be able to genetically modify hamsters but that she had succeeded in doing so.

Cloning mice and creating genetically modified mice is not done for its own sake but to help understand the fundamentals of biological processes, Fulka said.