Renowned int'l scholars to discuss Karabakh at European Parliament
February 9, 2018 - 16:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - European Parliament Members Michèle Rivasi (Verts/ALE) and Lars Adaktusson (EPP) will host international legal and public policy scholars to examine developments in international law, the status of the negotiations, and recommendations for achieving a peaceful resolution in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).
Speakers will include Dr. Alfred de Zayas, UN Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order and Dr. Paul Williams, Professor of Law, American University’s Washington College of Law and co-founder of the Public International Law & Policy Group.
Adaktusson was recently blacklisted in Azerbaijan for visiting Karabakh.
Organized by the Tufenkian Foundation, Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights (ALC) and the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD), the event will be held on February 27 at the European Parliament.
