U.S. Senator Portantino's event to focus on status of women in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. Senator Anthony J. Portantino will be hosting an update on the Status of Women in Armenia on Sunday, February 11, 2018. The event will be held at the Brand Library in Glendale, California, his office said in a statement on Friday, February 9.

The speakers will be Maro Matosian and Lola Abrahamian. Matosian is the executive director of the Women’s Support Center in Yerevan and Abrahamian is a retired Lieutenant with the Glendale Police Department.

The event is supported by the Armenian International Women’s Association and the Women’s Support Center.

Matosian will share her perspective on women’s rights and challenges in Armenia and Abrahamian will bring the conversation local. Senator Portantino is the father of two daughters and a longtime champion of women’s health and civil rights. Senator Portantino currently represents Senate District 25, which is home to the largest Armenian-American community in the country.