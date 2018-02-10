Artsakh participation in peace talks discussed with OSCE mediators
February 10, 2018 - 12:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) president Bako Sahakyan and OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (U.S.), as well as the personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk met on Saturday, February 10 to discuss the conflict.
Issues related to the settlement process and the situation along the contact line between Artsakh and Azerbaijan were discussed.
The Artsakh president reiterated adherence of the official Stepanakert to the peaceful settlement of the conflict under the aegis of the OSCE Minsk Group, stressing the necessity to restore the full-fledged negotiation format and the participation of Artsakh in all the stages of negotiations.
The co-chairs earlier visited Azerbaijan and Armenia to discuss the peace process with top officials and diplomats of both countries.
