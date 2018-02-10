Bulgaria president to visit Armenia on February 11

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bulgarian president Rumen Radev will visit Armenia on Sunday, February 11 at the invitation of president Serzh Sargsyan.

During his stopover in Armenia, the Bulgarian leader will meet top officials and the Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II, with the two presidents also set to give a press conference.

Also, Radev will visit Matenadaran - the repository of ancient manuscripts - as well as Tumo center for creative technologies, as well as the N131 school after Bulgarian Symbolist poet Peyo Yavorov.

Armenia–Bulgaria relations were established in 1992. Armenia has an embassy in Sofia, and Bulgaria has an embassy in Yerevan.

Armenians are the fourth largest minority in Bulgaria, numbering 6,552 according to the 2011 census. There are currently around 30,000 people of Armenian descent living in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria recognized the Armenian Genocide in 2015.