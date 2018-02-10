Blood test could reveal higher cardiovascular risk after heart attack
February 10, 2018 - 12:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Researchers at the UK's University of Sheffield have published new research which could help improve prognosis for patients who have previously suffered a heart attack, The Daily Star reports.
The scientists discovered a new marker capable of identifying patients at higher risk of cardiovascular disease after suffering a heart attack. The team studied blood plasma samples from 4,354 patients with acute coronary syndrome, characterized by the obstruction of one or more of the coronary arteries.
They measured the maximum density of a clot and the time it took for the clot to break down, known as clot lysis time.
One year later, the scientists found that patients with the longest clot lysis time had a 40% increased risk of recurrent heart attack or death due to cardiovascular disease.
As a result, new treatments specifically targeting clot lysis time could improve the prognosis for patients with acute coronary syndrome, the study explains.
In a statement, lead researcher Professor Rob Storey from the University of Sheffield's Department of Infection, Immunity and Cardiovascular Disease said: "Our findings provide exciting clues as to why some patients are at higher risk after heart attack and how we might address this with new treatments in the future."
Professor Storey added: "We now need to press ahead with exploring possibilities for tailoring treatment to an individual's risk following a heart attack and testing whether drugs that improve clot lysis time can reduce this risk."
The research is published in the European Heart Journal.
Top stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
Partner news
Latest news
Vzglyad: What is Aliyev's myth about "ancient and great Azerbaijan" for? According to the author of the article, such a loud statement was clearly made on the eve of the presidential election in Azerbaijan.
300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in the past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the entire line of contact and protecting the Armenian positions.
Jon Huntsman Sr.'s wife remembers mogul's drive to help Armenia His wife Karen remembers how Huntsman came home one evening with the determination to help the Armenian people.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan describes Wenger as 'friendlier' than Mourinho Henrikh Mkhitaryan has hinted he is already benefiting from Arsene Wenger‘s more compassionate style of man management.