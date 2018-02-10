300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in the past week
February 10, 2018 - 14:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - About 300 ceasefire violations - more than 2000 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between February 4 and 10.
The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the entire line of contact and protecting the Armenian positions.
An Armenian soldier of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) army, Hayk Kalantaryan (b. 1998) was killed in Azerbaijan's crossborder fire on Wednesday, February 7, at around 1:50pm.
