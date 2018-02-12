Arthur Abraham’s next fight slated for April 28; Opponent unknown

PanARMENIAN.Net - German boxer of Armenian descent, three-time former world champion Arthur Abraham has revealed that his next bout is slated for April 28.

The professional boxer is currently in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan for his private affairs and has also attended the final fights of the country’s youth championship.

“I haven’t entered the ring for quite some time, I was having some rest,” Abraham said in a conversation with the press service of the National Olympic Committee.

“I will start readying for the next fight, slated for April 28, but my opponent has yet to be revealed.”

The 38-year-old sportsman is already thinking about concluding his career as a professional boxer.

“I think I will end my career in 2-3 fights, but I won’t abandon sports, maybe I’ll take up management or continue my personal affairs,” Abraham said.