RPA “wishes” to see president Sargsyan in prime minister’s post
February 12, 2018 - 16:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) “wishes” to see president Serzh Sargsyan in the prime minister’s post, lawmaker Vahram Baghdasaryan said on Monday, February 12.
The deputee’s comments came after fellow member of parliament Armen Ashotyan said the RPA sees Sargsyan on the PM’s post and that many share that opinion.
Baghdasaryan added, however, that the issue has yet to be discussed.
“When we organize consultations, every single RPA member must adhere to the decisions of the political power,” he said.
“When discussions conclude, we’ll unveil our decision.”
Top stories
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte confirmed.
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army unleashes major offensive in Rastan pocket Sources reported that the Syrian Army and its allies are kicking off a new offensive against militant forces in the Rastan pocket.
MobiDram terminals at VivaCell-MTS centers will help pay some loans The Inecobank loan payment through MobiDram payment terminals is performed instantly and without commissions, the company said.
Iraqi troops rescue Kurdish fighters surrounded by Islamic State in Syria The development comes amid a big battle between Syrian Kurdish forces and IS in the Al-Sosa area of Deir ez-Zor province.
Iran ready to supply gas to Armenia at favorable prices, says envoy “If Armenia becomes a bit more active in the energy sector, it will help the entire economy and will create new jobs," Sajadi said.