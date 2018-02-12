RPA “wishes” to see president Sargsyan in prime minister’s post

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) “wishes” to see president Serzh Sargsyan in the prime minister’s post, lawmaker Vahram Baghdasaryan said on Monday, February 12.

The deputee’s comments came after fellow member of parliament Armen Ashotyan said the RPA sees Sargsyan on the PM’s post and that many share that opinion.

Baghdasaryan added, however, that the issue has yet to be discussed.

“When we organize consultations, every single RPA member must adhere to the decisions of the political power,” he said.

“When discussions conclude, we’ll unveil our decision.”