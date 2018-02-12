Armenia rules out Artsakh settlement amid Baku’s territorial claims
February 12, 2018 - 16:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia can’t hope for a settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict as long as Azerbaijan raves about capturing Yerevan or Zangezur, president Serzh Sargsyan told a joint press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev.
Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on February 8 made territorial claims against Armenia, claiming that "Yerevan Khanate and Zangezur-Goycha are Azerbaijan’s history lands."
Asked about Azerbaijan’s plans to hold a snap presidential election in April, the president expressed doubts that Baku has now a sudden desire to settle the conflict.
“Baku has had a number of opportunities to reach a peaceful resolution but the Azerbaijani authorities’ action have led to us speaking about lost opportunities,” Sargsyan said.
Regardless of whether Azerbaijan is holding presidential or parliamentary elections, the president said, the conflict in Karabakh can be settled only in the event that Baku gives up its unrealistic expectations from the outcome of negotiations.
Top stories
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte confirmed.
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army unleashes major offensive in Rastan pocket Sources reported that the Syrian Army and its allies are kicking off a new offensive against militant forces in the Rastan pocket.
MobiDram terminals at VivaCell-MTS centers will help pay some loans The Inecobank loan payment through MobiDram payment terminals is performed instantly and without commissions, the company said.
Iraqi troops rescue Kurdish fighters surrounded by Islamic State in Syria The development comes amid a big battle between Syrian Kurdish forces and IS in the Al-Sosa area of Deir ez-Zor province.
Iran ready to supply gas to Armenia at favorable prices, says envoy “If Armenia becomes a bit more active in the energy sector, it will help the entire economy and will create new jobs," Sajadi said.