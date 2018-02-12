MobiDram terminals at VivaCell-MTS centers will help pay some loans
February 12, 2018 - 18:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Monday, February 12 that InecoBank loans can now be paid via MobiDram payment terminals, located at VivaCell-MTS service centers.
The Inecobank loan payment through MobiDram payment terminals is performed instantly and without any commissions, the company said in a statement.
VivaCell-MTS (MTS Armenia CJSC) is Armenia’s leading telecommunications operator, having the widest 2G/3.75G/4G network reach and spreading a wide range of Voice and Data services all across Armenia. Having the best of the Armenian people's interest at heart since its launch on July 1, 2005,VivaCell-MTS has managed to build a nationwide network and a considerable customer base.
