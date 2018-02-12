MobiDram terminals at VivaCell-MTS centers will help pay some loans

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Monday, February 12 that InecoBank loans can now be paid via MobiDram payment terminals, located at VivaCell-MTS service centers.

The Inecobank loan payment through MobiDram payment terminals is performed instantly and without any commissions, the company said in a statement.

