Two cases of violations on Armenia-Turkey border in a single day

PanARMENIAN.Net - Four Turkish villagers from Digor district of Kars province found themselves in a restricted military area on Monday, February 12, Turkey’s Hurriyet daily reports.

The trespassers were discovered near the Arpa River by Turkish gendarmes.

According to Turkish media reports, another Turkish citizen was caught fishing in the river the same day.

The trespassers were later released following negotiations between the border guards of the two sides.