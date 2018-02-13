Two cases of violations on Armenia-Turkey border in a single day
February 13, 2018 - 12:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Four Turkish villagers from Digor district of Kars province found themselves in a restricted military area on Monday, February 12, Turkey’s Hurriyet daily reports.
The trespassers were discovered near the Arpa River by Turkish gendarmes.
According to Turkish media reports, another Turkish citizen was caught fishing in the river the same day.
The trespassers were later released following negotiations between the border guards of the two sides.
Top stories
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.
Partner news
Latest news
Players like Henrikh Mkhitaryan 'need a confidence vote from managers' Mkhitaryan has made an instant impact for Arsenal, creating three goals against Everton, his first game for the club, Sunil Chhetri says.
Iran will stand by Syria until victory achieved, envoy says Iranian ambassador in Damascus, Javad Turk-Abadi, reiterated his country’s ongoing support to the Syrian people.
Armenia feels a lot like home: Krzysztof Penderecki Considered one of the greatest musicians of our time, Penderecki is now in Armenia for a festival dedicated to his 85th birthday.
Marcos Pizzelli returning to Kazakhstan’s Aktobe Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has trained with the players of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, an Instagram posted by the club reveals.