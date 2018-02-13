"Braveheart" sequel in the works: media
February 13, 2018 - 15:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Actor Angus MacFadyen is shooting a "Braveheart" sequel about Robert the Bruce, The Scottish Sun reports.
The star is reviving his role as the Scots king in the Oscar-winning original after working for 11 years on the project.
And a production insider said filming has already started in Australia.
They said: “Angus was inspired by Braveheart and felt there was so much more to the story of Robert The Bruce — lots that Braveheart didn’t touch on.
“The sequel puts that right.
“If people think William Wallace was a bigger hero than Robert The Bruce, they might think again after seeing this film.”
The plot picks up where Mel Gibson’s 1995 hit movie about Wallace’s 14th century quest for freedom for Scotland ended.
It starts with Robert sheltering in the home of a widow played by Spartacus actress Anna Hutchison.
Mad Men’s Jared Harris and Pretty Little Liars actor Shane Coffey will also feature.
But sources denied it is trying to steal the thunder from Netflix film Outlaw King, which stars Hollywood idol Chris Pine in the lead role and is due out this year.
The insider said: “Angus has been working on this for over a decade. With Outlaw King there might be a little bit of professional rivalry, but that’s all.”
