Armenia central bank keeps interest rate unchanged at 6%

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s central bank said on Tuesday, February 13 it had decided to keep its key refinancing rate unchanged at 6% for the ninth time.

Interest rate in Armenia averaged 7.81% from 2010 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 10.5% in February of 2015 and a record low of 6% in February of 2017.

Consumer prices in Armenia rose by 2.7% in January.