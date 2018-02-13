Armenia central bank keeps interest rate unchanged at 6%
February 13, 2018 - 16:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s central bank said on Tuesday, February 13 it had decided to keep its key refinancing rate unchanged at 6% for the ninth time.
Interest rate in Armenia averaged 7.81% from 2010 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 10.5% in February of 2015 and a record low of 6% in February of 2017.
Consumer prices in Armenia rose by 2.7% in January.
