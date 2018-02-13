Armenia feels a lot like home: Krzysztof Penderecki

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia feels a lot like home, Polish composer and conductor Krzysztof Penderecki said in Yerevan on Tuesday, February 13.

Considered one of the greatest musicians of our time, Penderecki is now in Armenia for a festival dedicated to his 85th birthday.

Penderecki said holding such a festival in Armenia is important for him.

“I always come to Armenia with great pleasure. I hear amazing music performed at a high level and meet wonderful people here. It feels like home here. I'm sorry that I do not speak Armenian,” he said.

Asked about his pieces on Armenian themes, the composer spoke of his Armenian roots and revealed that his grandmother was from Isfahan.

A few years ago the Polish musician wrote “The Third Psalm”, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The festival will be held from February 13 to 17, with performances by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, Hover State Chamber Choir, as well as famous foreign artists.