Armenia feels a lot like home: Krzysztof Penderecki
February 13, 2018 - 17:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia feels a lot like home, Polish composer and conductor Krzysztof Penderecki said in Yerevan on Tuesday, February 13.
Considered one of the greatest musicians of our time, Penderecki is now in Armenia for a festival dedicated to his 85th birthday.
Penderecki said holding such a festival in Armenia is important for him.
“I always come to Armenia with great pleasure. I hear amazing music performed at a high level and meet wonderful people here. It feels like home here. I'm sorry that I do not speak Armenian,” he said.
Asked about his pieces on Armenian themes, the composer spoke of his Armenian roots and revealed that his grandmother was from Isfahan.
A few years ago the Polish musician wrote “The Third Psalm”, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
The festival will be held from February 13 to 17, with performances by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, Hover State Chamber Choir, as well as famous foreign artists.
Top stories
“I’m basically arranging Armenian religious music, church music from the fifth to the 20th centuries, for piano and a choir,” Hamasyan says.
According to sources, the film also stars Moogalian’s wife, Isabelle Risacher Moogalian, who was also on board that day.
HBO has handed out a straight-to-series order for "Demimonde", expanding its relationship with "Westworld" executive producer J.J. Abrams.
Bruno Mars won in seven categories of 60th Annual Grammy Awards, while Jay-Z, who was nominated for eight awards, did not win a single one.
Partner news
Latest news
Players like Henrikh Mkhitaryan 'need a confidence vote from managers' Mkhitaryan has made an instant impact for Arsenal, creating three goals against Everton, his first game for the club, Sunil Chhetri says.
ForbesWoman: 5 signs that you are not in Moscow but in Yerevan ForbesWoman has compiled a list of things that can easily be done in Moscow, but had better be done in the capital of Armenia.
Iran will stand by Syria until victory achieved, envoy says Iranian ambassador in Damascus, Javad Turk-Abadi, reiterated his country’s ongoing support to the Syrian people.
Marcos Pizzelli returning to Kazakhstan’s Aktobe Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has trained with the players of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, an Instagram posted by the club reveals.