Elite Turkish troops ready to storm Kurdish stronghold in Afrin

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish Army has deployed elite troops – reportedly specialized in urban warfare – to storm a fortress town held by Kurdish forces in the southwest of Syria’s Afrin region, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to reports that have been emerging since Tuesday, February 14, the Turkish Army is deploying a company of several hundred elite urban warfare troop to storm the Kurdish-held stronghold of Janadaris in southwest Afrin.

The exact designation of the Turkish troops that are to lead the attack on Janadaris or the outfit they belonging to has not been disclosed.

At the present time, Turkey-led forces control most of the countryside west of Janadaris and have moved to within several kilometers of the town’s gates via this direction.

Should the Turkish Army and allied militias take Janadaris from Kurdish forces, it will represent the first major victory of Ankara’s Olive Branch operation in Afrin.

To this end, it is yet to be seen whether or not Kurdish paramilitary fighters choose to make a stand to defend Janadaris – one of the largest towns in the Afrin region.