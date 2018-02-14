Presidential nominee to meet Armenia leader by Feb 18

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armen Sarkissian, who was nominated for the Armenian president’s post by the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, will meet incumbent president Serzh Sargsyan by February 18, Sarkissian himself said in Wednesday, February 14.

Also Wednesday, Sarkissian met the leader of Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan, Aysor.am reports.

The names of all the presidential candidates will be unveiled between February 19 and 28.