Group of foreign journalists and bloggers visits Artsakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - A group of foreign journalists and bloggers from Russia, Lithuania, Hungary, France, Algeria and Italy and those from Armenia visited Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on February 10-13.

Participating in events marking the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh movement, the bloggers were given the chance to learn more about the country’s history, culture and development potential.

During the visit, the members of the group met the Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, parliament speaker Ashot Ghulyan, foreign minister Masis Mailyan, human rights defender Ruben Melikyan to name a few.

Also, the group visited the frontline, several production enterprises and Tumo Stepanakert.