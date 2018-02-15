Turkish army reportedly controls 7% of Afrin region
February 15, 2018 - 10:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish army and its accompanying terrorists have taken control of 24 townships and villages in Afrin region since the start of operation "Olive Branch", the Syrian Human Rights Watchdog affiliated to the country's dissident groups said in a report, according to IRNA.
The report said the areas taken from Syrian democratic forces constitute only seven percent of townships and villages in Afrin region located north of Aleppo.
On January 20, the Turkish army launched the operation in the northern Syrian region of Afrin.
According to Turkish media, 6,000 Turkish military men are participating in the operation.
The Ankara government claims the aim of its operation is to destroy elements of Turkish Workers Party (PKK), Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and People's Protection Units (PYG). It accuses the military unit of PYG of cooperating with PKK.
Photo. AP
