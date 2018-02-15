Armenian official describes Karabakh situation as “explosive”

PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation surrounding the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is explosive, it’s clear to all, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said in response to a recent report, published by the U.S. intelligence community.

“This is evidenced by the developments in April 2016,” Kocharyan said, according to Panorama.am.

Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched a large-scale military offensive against Karabakh which left hundreds dead on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani defense officials reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.

According to the deputy minister, the Armenian sides are always ready for any developments.

The U.S. intelligence community said in its annual Worldwide Threat Assessment report that tension over Karabakh could devolve into a large-scale military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which could draw in Russia to support its regional ally.