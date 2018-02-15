Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ready to shine under Wenger: Football.London

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ready to shine at Arsenal under chief coach Arsene Wenger, Football.London says in an article.

"The Armenian can effectively play anywhere across the frontline but his most celebrated spells have come out on the right wing or behind the striker, playing something of a free role to find the space he needs to hurt his opponents with the ball," the article says.

"He's a creator. It's his job is to open up defences and fashion chances in the final third, either by providing the spring to a counter-attack or picking his way through to the penalty box.

"Put him in the right set up and he can be one of the most prolific playmakers in Europe both as a finisher and a provider of goals from open play - at least when conditions right."

According to the article, improvisation is his strength. While many modern players are very skillful, imagination remains hard to find, especially at the top of the game, it says. Mkhitaryan is a player who thinks on his feet and can come up with outrageous solutions to difficult problems in the moment.

"However, he is fragile - and not in the physical sense. The Armenian is the epitome of a confidence player. At Shakhtar Donetsk he was the star and enjoyed the full support of a team that came to be built around him," the author says.

"Arsenal will need to keep the Armenian focused and full of belief. Fortunately, they may already have the perfect coach for the job of nursing their new player back to form.

"Mkhitaryan is a purist's dream. A wonderfully gifted and elegant player, he could help to put the gloss back into Wenger's brand of football.

"However, despite boasting bags of skill and flair, he is no cheap trickster or circus performer with the ball.

"Ornate rather than wasteful, he uses his gifts to try and force chances rather than pull off a few too many unnecessary step overs."