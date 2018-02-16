Armenian delegation heading to India for WCIT 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will participate in the 2018 edition of the World Congress on Information Technology in India on February 19-21, the ministry of transport, communication and information technologies said in a statement on Thursday, February 15.

The WCIT is one of the largest events in the field of IT attended by 2000-3000 leaders of the sector from more than 100 countries.

Deputy minister Arman Khachatryan, representatives and heads of telecommunication operators and IT companies will leave for India.

At a meeting with the members of the Armenian delegation on Thursday, the minister stressed the importance of holding the WCIT 2019 in Armenia, which, according to him, will contributing to representing Armenia as a technologically advanced country and help establish new international contact.