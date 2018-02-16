Syrian army rejects YPG proposal to enter Afrin

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has refused an offer from the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) to enter the Afrin region of Aleppo, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to reports from Aleppo, the Syrian Army rejected the YPG offer because the latter refused to hand over their weapons to Damascus.

The Syrian Army has repeatedly requested that the YPG turn in all of their weapons before their forces would enter the Afrin region and fend off the Turkish-led incursion.

However, the Syrian Army maintains that they will continue to allow the Kurdish forces to resupply the area from within their own territory in Aleppo.