Syrian army rejects YPG proposal to enter Afrin
February 16, 2018 - 10:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has refused an offer from the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) to enter the Afrin region of Aleppo, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to reports from Aleppo, the Syrian Army rejected the YPG offer because the latter refused to hand over their weapons to Damascus.
The Syrian Army has repeatedly requested that the YPG turn in all of their weapons before their forces would enter the Afrin region and fend off the Turkish-led incursion.
However, the Syrian Army maintains that they will continue to allow the Kurdish forces to resupply the area from within their own territory in Aleppo.
Photo. AFP
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Zimbabwe announces Visa on Arrival for Armenians Category B regime entails that tourists may be granted visa on arrival while category C requires tourists to obtain the visa beforehand.
Dutch parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide Both motions were submitted by ChristenUnie parliamentarian Joel Voordewind. All four coalition parties supported the motions.
Russian carrier Pobeda launching St. Petersburg-Gyumri route The first flight is scheduled for April 18, the flights will be operated on Boeing 737-800, 2 times a week.
FAS lineup includes Greg Asbed, Chelsea Manning, Samantha Power Kat Gross said that they chose “Ravel | Unravel” as their theme because it captures the tension of a polarized society.