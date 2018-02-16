FAS lineup includes Greg Asbed, Chelsea Manning, Samantha Power
February 16, 2018 - 10:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Foreign Affairs Symposium (FAS) has announced that the theme of its spring 2018 lineup is “Ravel | Unravel.” The speakers include: activist and Maryland senatorial candidate Chelsea Manning; former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power; and Hopkins alumni and humanitarian strategists Greg Asbed and Laura Germino, The Johns Hopkins News-Letter said.
Asbed, who is a descendant of an Armenian Genocide survivor, was awarded a MacArthur fellowship, or a “genius grant,” last week for his efforts to improve workplace conditions for farmworkers in Immokalee, Florida
Kat Gross, a senior International Studies major and an executive director of FAS, said that they chose “Ravel | Unravel” as their theme because it captures the tension of a polarized society.
“In our current sociopolitical landscape, we’re seeing two contradictory phenomena — the coalescence of many different movements and new communities and institutions fighting against systemic injustice but also the unravelling of certain civil liberties,” she said.
She added that many of this year’s speakers are activists in communities that fight against the rise of “Trumpian” rhetoric. According to Gross, FAS hoped to highlight the manner in which activists build new communities to counter this rhetoric.
“Ravel | Unravel” builds on last year’s theme of “Undercurrent,” which Gross said featured speakers known for challenging the status quo.
“Sometimes there are institutions and norms that need to be challenged,” she said. “In this lineup, we’re looking also at how new communities are being created in the wake of the norms that are being broken down.”
With the ongoing construction in Shriver Hall, FAS booked alternative spaces for each speaker. Most will be in the Hodson Hall auditorium, though others will be in the Mason or Mudd Hall auditoriums.
Gross said that Shriver’s continued closure presented a challenge for FAS.
“We just had to think a bit more critically about the spaces we have available on campus,” she said. “We didn’t want to go off campus. Turner Auditorium on the med campus is lovely and larger, but the logistics of getting everyone there, we felt, would be a bit of a hassle.”
She said that they will offer overflow rooms for some of the events, and they will also ticket the visits from Power and Manning.
Gross said that FAS acknowledged some controversy around Power because of some recent criticism. In 2015 she came under fire for declining to comment on the Obama Administration’s refusal to acknowledge the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
“With Samantha Power, I feel like we might have a little bit of controversy,” Gross said. “She’s often criticized the political establishment for turning a blind eye to mass violence and genocide around the world, but some have suggested that maybe she’s complicit in various human rights abuses.”
Top stories
Poggenburg was reacting to Turkish groups who oppose the concept of a new Home Ministry as proposed in a new coalition agreement.
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director.
Partner news
Latest news
Researchers ‘weigh’ trees using new laser scanning tech The new project which could help more accurately assess the role forests can play in tackling climate change.
Female Kurdish fighters filmed targeting Turkish vehicle with ATGM (video) The all-female YPJ group targeted another Turkish Army vehicle in the northern countryside of the Afrin region on February 14
Syrian army rejects YPG proposal to enter Afrin According to reports from Aleppo, the Syrian Army rejected the YPG offer because the latter refused to hand over their weapons to Damascus.
Russian-Israeli blogger files lawsuit at ECHR against Azerbaijan The Russian-Israeli blogger says his friends keep asking what he will do with the money if he wins the case.