Zimbabwe announces Visa on Arrival for Armenians

PanARMENIAN.Net - The government of Zimbabwe has announced a revised visa regime which will see 28 countries, including Armenia, being moved from Category C to Category B (visa on arrival) as the country moves to improve travel facilitation and unlock the potential of the tourism industry, Bulawayo24 News reports.

Announcing the development during the National Tourism Strategy Workshop held in Victoria Falls, Department of Immigration Principal Director Clement Masango said the changes are with immediate effect and are part of government efforts to boost the country's tourism industry.

Category B regime entails that tourists may be granted visa on arrival while category C requires tourists to obtain the visa beforehand.

The 28 countries moved from category C to B also include Mexico, Ethiopia, former Yugoslavia states, Panama, Romania among others.