Henrikh Mkhitaryan named man of the match after win over Ostersunds

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was named the man of the match after playing a key role in Arsenal’s win over Ostersunds on Thursday, February 15, the club said in a tweet.

The Gunners avoided any slip up in freezing Sweden to prevail with a 3-0 victory this evening.

Nacho Monreal opened the scoring, before Mkhitaryan saw his cross deflected in for an own goal.

The January signing from Manchester United then set up Mesut Ozil after the break to round off the scoring before David Ospina saved a late penalty.

When asked if the Gunners can win the Europa League, Mkhitaryan said after the game: “Why not?

“We have to keep fighting, in the end see where we’re at.”

The Gunners are sixth in the Premier League table, eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with 11 games to go.