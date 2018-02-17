// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Kim Kardashian auctioning off clothes to benefit children's hospital

February 17, 2018 - 10:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who has Armenian roots, is auctioning off her clothes and accessories on eBay to benefit Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, E! reports.

Fans can visit Kim's eBay page and purchase more than 200 items from Kim's closet. The up-for-grab items include a Vivienne Westwood sequined skirt, Alexander McQueen white buckle and lace ankle boot heels, a pink Tom Ford turtleneck and Gucci striped sweatpants. Because some of the clothes are labeled as "pre-owned," there's a chance Kim actually wore these items herself.

It looks like Kim's family pitched in, too. Shoppers can also buy a pair of Buscemi Black 100MM Baby Shoes in size 6 to 12 months.

According to Kim's listing, which is managed on eBay by Auction Cause, 10% of the sale items will benefit Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. With bids starting at just $0.99, you could snag one of Kim's pieces for your own closet.

Feb. 25 is the last day shoppers can bid on these items.

