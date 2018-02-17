Kim Kardashian auctioning off clothes to benefit children's hospital
February 17, 2018 - 10:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who has Armenian roots, is auctioning off her clothes and accessories on eBay to benefit Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, E! reports.
Fans can visit Kim's eBay page and purchase more than 200 items from Kim's closet. The up-for-grab items include a Vivienne Westwood sequined skirt, Alexander McQueen white buckle and lace ankle boot heels, a pink Tom Ford turtleneck and Gucci striped sweatpants. Because some of the clothes are labeled as "pre-owned," there's a chance Kim actually wore these items herself.
It looks like Kim's family pitched in, too. Shoppers can also buy a pair of Buscemi Black 100MM Baby Shoes in size 6 to 12 months.
According to Kim's listing, which is managed on eBay by Auction Cause, 10% of the sale items will benefit Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. With bids starting at just $0.99, you could snag one of Kim's pieces for your own closet.
Feb. 25 is the last day shoppers can bid on these items.
Top stories
“I’m basically arranging Armenian religious music, church music from the fifth to the 20th centuries, for piano and a choir,” Hamasyan says.
According to sources, the film also stars Moogalian’s wife, Isabelle Risacher Moogalian, who was also on board that day.
HBO has handed out a straight-to-series order for "Demimonde", expanding its relationship with "Westworld" executive producer J.J. Abrams.
Bruno Mars won in seven categories of 60th Annual Grammy Awards, while Jay-Z, who was nominated for eight awards, did not win a single one.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian Genocide Institute chief to give a talk for NAASR The program is sponsored by the NAASR / Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Lecture Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues.
2500 shots fired by Azerbaijan in Karabakh in the past week 250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Karabakh in the period between February 11 and 17.
President Sargsyan to address Munich Security Conference The Armenian leader will participate in the Munich Security Conference and deliver a speech there, his office said in a statement.
Germany wants to test free public transport The German government said it is considering a plan that would make public transportation free in its most polluted cities