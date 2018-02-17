Arsene Wenger pleased with Henrikh Mkhitaryan's display at Ostersunds
February 17, 2018 - 11:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsene Wenger revealed that he has been delighted with how Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been adapting to life at Arsenal after the 3-0 win over Ostersunds on Thursday, February 15 night, The Sport Review reports.
The 29-year-old has been getting used to his new surroundings at The Emirates after moving to the north London club as part of the same deal which saw Alexis Sanchez head to Manchester United.
Mkhitaryan helped the Gunners net their second goal on Thursday night as his cross was deflected into the net by an Ostersunds defender to put the north London side in control of the tie.
Goals from Nacho Monreal and Mesut Ozil secured the dominant win for the Gunners and all but booked their place in the last 16 of the Europa League.
Wenger has revealed that he has been happy with how Mkhitaryan has been adapting to life at The Emirates this season.
Speaking at his post-match news conference, Wenger said: “He has worked very hard and it was a positive performance. He adapts slowly to the team and overall he had a positive game tonight.”
Arsenal do not return to action until the return leg of their Europa League last 32 tie against Ostersunds next Thursday night.
The Gunners will then prepare to take on Manchester City in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday week as they bid to win another cup competition this season.
Photo. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Top stories
Armenia's Katya Galstyan came in the 71st in the Olympic cross country skiing women's 10km freestyle in Pyeongchang
Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has trained with the players of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, an Instagram posted by the club reveals.
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan will perform in the men's singles event of the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenian Genocide Institute chief to give a talk for NAASR The program is sponsored by the NAASR / Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Lecture Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues.
2500 shots fired by Azerbaijan in Karabakh in the past week 250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Karabakh in the period between February 11 and 17.
President Sargsyan to address Munich Security Conference The Armenian leader will participate in the Munich Security Conference and deliver a speech there, his office said in a statement.
Germany wants to test free public transport The German government said it is considering a plan that would make public transportation free in its most polluted cities