Beijing running out of prison spaces for China's elite
February 17, 2018 - 16:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - One of China's elite prisons has become overcrowded with political prisoners due to President Xi Jinping's increased crackdown on corruption, Business Insider reports.
The Qincheng prison in Beijing has reportedly become packed with inmates, South China Morning Post said citing a source close to the jail.
Some of the country's most leading politicians, known as "tigers," have been housed at the jail, sometimes referred to the "tiger's cage." This number has soared since Xi's anti-corruption probe began, which has seen over 1 million officials punished.
But while the Post describes the jail as "notorious," the BBC has reported in the past that high-ranking officials enjoy a number of perks at the luxury prison, including TVs and being able to wear their own clothes.
Chinese New Year's celebrations, which allow some prisoners over the age of 60 to have a small meal with their family, are apparently another perk. However the prison's at-capacity status is causing problems this year.
According to the Post, Qincheng cancelled its celebrations this year due to not having enough room to accommodate the family visits.
In addition, the prison reportedly barred any visitors for the two weeks of Chinese New Year, which began on Friday.
Qincheng is the only jail in China run by the Ministry of Public Security, and was reportedly expanded in 2012, months before Xi began his corruption crackdown.
