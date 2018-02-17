Massive convoy of Syrian army tanks, artillery arrive in Damascus
February 17, 2018 - 16:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A big convoy of troops and heavy equipment belonging to an elite formation of the Syrian Arab Army has begun to arrive in Damascus ahead of major government offensive against militant groups throughout the capital’s eastern districts, Al-Masdar News reports.
Within the last hour, military-affiliated sources confirmed that assault regiments of the Syrian Army’s elite Tiger Forces Division had begun to arrive in Damascus’ East Ghouta region in preparation for a large operation there.
Reports said a massive convoy of troops, trucks, tanks, self-propelled artillery and infantry fighting vehicles – stretching four kilometers in length – were arriving in the Syrian capital.
Among some of the arriving weapon systems belonging to the Tiger Forces, T-72 and T-90 main battle tanks, 2S1 and S23 medium and heavy (respectively) self-propelled artillery guns and cannon-armed trucks (both pickups and lorries) can be seen.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
How Armenians taught locals to bake kadaif in Turkey: Al-Monitor Locals believe that the dessert was first baked in the Armenian houses of the cosmopolitan city in the 18th century.
Armenian Genocide Institute chief to give a talk for NAASR The program is sponsored by the NAASR / Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Lecture Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues.
Young French-Armenian actress wins Nikon Film Festival award Young French-Armenian director and actress Nouritza Emmanuelian won the award for best female performance in the Nikon Film Festival.
2500 shots fired by Azerbaijan in Karabakh in the past week 250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Karabakh in the period between February 11 and 17.