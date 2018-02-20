Armenian boxer unbeaten in "Path to Glory" fight night
February 20, 2018 - 10:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In the "Path to Glory" show opener of the Thompson Boxing fight night, lightweight prospect Zhora Hamazaryan stayed unbeaten by out boxing Sergio Ramirez through four rounds (scores: 39-36, 40-35 twice), World Boxing News reports.
Hamazaryan, who is based in Armenia but will likely relocate to Los Angeles in the near future, dropped Ramirez in the second round with a counter right hook. Hamazaryan, 20, showed solid offensive ability in his U.S. debut.
"I'm pleased with the win," Hamazaryan said. "He was a bit awkward, but it wasn't enough to throw me off what I wanted to do."
"I'm pleased with the win," Hamazaryan said. "He was a bit awkward, but it wasn't enough to throw me off what I wanted to do."
