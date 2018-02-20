Armenia foreign minister to meet top EU diplomat in Brussels

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will met the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, in Brussels.

The Armenian foreign policy chief will participate in and deliver remarks at a plenary session of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, February 21.

Armenia and the European Union singed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement on November 24, 2017.