// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia foreign minister to meet top EU diplomat in Brussels

Armenia foreign minister to meet top EU diplomat in Brussels
February 20, 2018 - 12:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will met the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, in Brussels.

The Armenian foreign policy chief will participate in and deliver remarks at a plenary session of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, February 21.

Armenia and the European Union singed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement on November 24, 2017.

 Top stories
More details about French president's Armenia visit surfaceMore details about French president's Armenia visit surface
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte‏ confirmed.
Eastern Partnership declaration adopted in BrusselsEastern Partnership declaration adopted in Brussels
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia 'closely following' developments surrounding CataloniaArmenia 'closely following' developments surrounding Catalonia
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
Armenia opposition party says has no partners in political arenaArmenia opposition party says has no partners in political arena
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
Partner news
 Articles
EU Delegation head VS Armenian authorities

Controversy in quotations

 Most popular in the section
Armenia must determine extent of cooperation with West: U.S., UK
Yerevan: No clarity over Armenian-Azeri presidents meeting
President says Armenia, Azerbaijan agreed to reduce tension
RPA lawmaker on Armenia-EU relations, proposal to leave EUU
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Foreign Policy & Diaspora
 Latest news
Armenia economic activity grew 10.2% in January y/y: prime minister The economic activity grew 10.2% in January 2018 against the same period last year, prime minister Karen Karapetyan said.
17 Turkish officials cross the Aegean to Greece by rubber boat The local coast guard patrolling the area located them as they were approaching Pounta beach at the small island of Oinousses
Modern planetarium to be built in Armenia Some AMD 1.74 billion (more than $3,63 million) will be spent on the project, with the ministry set to provide one seventh of the sum.
Islamic State takes two neighborhoods in south Damascus The Islamic State deployed its best shock troops who in turn used a range of light and medium weapons in their assault