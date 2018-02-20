Armenia economic activity grew 10.2% in January y/y: prime minister

PanARMENIAN.Net - In Armenia, the economic activity grew 10.2% in January 2018 against the same period last year, prime minister Karen Karapetyan said on Tuesday, February 20.

Addressing the session of the Armenia-Russia intergovernmental commission in Yerevan, the prime minister said the industrial sector expanded by 14% in the reporting period, while that of construction grew 19.7%.

At the same time, Karapetyan added, exports and imports increased by 47,6% and 45,2%, respectively, in January year-on-year.

Economic activity grew by 7,7% in 2017, trade turnover by 26,9%, while exports and imports expanded by 25,2% and 27,8%, respectively.