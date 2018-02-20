Aronian boxing team kick off Strandzha Cup successfully
February 20, 2018 - 18:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian boxing team started off the Strandzha Cup international tournament with a victory on Monday, February 19.
Vahe Badalyan, in particular, defeated the Chinese boxer in the 52 kg weight category.
Zhirayr Sargsyan (56 kg) and Gurgen Hovhannisyan (+91 kg) will enter the ring on Tuesday.
300 athletes from a total of 34 countries, including seven Armenians, are competing in the oldest international amateur boxing competition in Europe.
