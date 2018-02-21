Global Finance names Ameriabank Armenia’s best investment bank
February 21, 2018 - 10:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Global Finance magazine has named Ameriabank the best investment bank in Armenia for the second year in a row, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday, February 21.
The assessment takes into consideration such key standards as market share, amount and volume of transactions, quality of service, consulting services, innovation, pricing, reputation in the market to name a few.
The complete list of all the winners in the Best Investment Bank 2018 category will be published in the April edition of Global Finance magazine.
Ameriabank is a universal bank providing investment, corporate and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. It is the first investment bank in Armenia, which has been providing a wide range of innovative banking services since 2008.
Top stories
Cryptocurrency fever seems to have spread to the former Soviet republics with Armenia, the land of Mount Ararat, being one of them.
Armenia’s exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Fitch Ratings affirmed the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists explain mystery behind Roman 'gate to hell' in Turkey Archaeologists have uncovered new details about a cave in Turkey that ancient Romans believed to be an entrance to the underworld.
Armenian scientists' laser satellites help reflect Earth's tidal perturbations Laser-ranged satellites bring increased accuracy in the study and testing of what is referred to in physics as frame dragging.
U.S. remains committed to Karabakh conflict settlement: envoy the U.S. is doing its utmost to bring together the parties to the Karabakh conflict in order to find a peaceful settlement, Cekuta said.
Russian, Syrian forces team up to blast militant defenses in Damascus According to sources, Russian and Syrian warplanes conducted well in excess of forty pin-point airstrikes within a matter of hours.