Global Finance names Ameriabank Armenia’s best investment bank

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Global Finance magazine has named Ameriabank the best investment bank in Armenia for the second year in a row, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday, February 21.

The assessment takes into consideration such key standards as market share, amount and volume of transactions, quality of service, consulting services, innovation, pricing, reputation in the market to name a few.

The complete list of all the winners in the Best Investment Bank 2018 category will be published in the April edition of Global Finance magazine.

Ameriabank is a universal bank providing investment, corporate and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. It is the first investment bank in Armenia, which has been providing a wide range of innovative banking services since 2008.