Madagascar foreign minister arriving in Armenia
February 21, 2018 - 12:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At the invitation of Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, Madagascar foreign minister Henry Rabary Njaka will arrive in Yerevan on February 22-24.
Madagascar is currently chairing the International Organisation of La Francophonie, while Armenia will host the next OIF summit in October.
French president Emmanuel Macron and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau have already confirmed participation in the event in Yerevan.
While in the Armenian capital, the Madagascar foreign policy chief will meet president Serzh Sargsyan and prime minister Karen Karapetyan.
Following negotiations, the foreign ministers of both countries will give a joint press conference.
Top stories
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte confirmed.
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia average salary grew 10.2% in January year-on-year: PM The increase stood at 11,3% in the private sector and 7.1% in the public sector, prime minister Karen Karapetyan said.
Scientists explain mystery behind Roman 'gate to hell' in Turkey Archaeologists have uncovered new details about a cave in Turkey that ancient Romans believed to be an entrance to the underworld.
Armenian scientists' laser satellites help reflect Earth's tidal perturbations Laser-ranged satellites bring increased accuracy in the study and testing of what is referred to in physics as frame dragging.
U.S. remains committed to Karabakh conflict settlement: envoy the U.S. is doing its utmost to bring together the parties to the Karabakh conflict in order to find a peaceful settlement, Cekuta said.