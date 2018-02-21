Madagascar foreign minister arriving in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - At the invitation of Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, Madagascar foreign minister Henry Rabary Njaka will arrive in Yerevan on February 22-24.

Madagascar is currently chairing the International Organisation of La Francophonie, while Armenia will host the next OIF summit in October.

French president Emmanuel Macron and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau have already confirmed participation in the event in Yerevan.

While in the Armenian capital, the Madagascar foreign policy chief will meet president Serzh Sargsyan and prime minister Karen Karapetyan.

Following negotiations, the foreign ministers of both countries will give a joint press conference.