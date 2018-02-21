U.S. remains committed to Karabakh conflict settlement: envoy
February 21, 2018 - 12:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As an intermediary country, the U.S. is doing its utmost to bring together the parties to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in order to find a peaceful settlement, U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta said on Wednesday, February 21, APA reports.
The ambassador noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the beginning of the Karabakh conflict.
“It is important to remember all these events and the past, and to draw a lesson from all this. It is even more important to build a better future. As an intermediary, we are doing our utmost to bring together the conflicting parties in order to find a peaceful settlement,” he said.
France has commented on Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev’s territorial claims against Armenia, urging against making statements that could escalate the situation in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).
Top stories
Both motions were submitted by ChristenUnie parliamentarian Joel Voordewind. All four coalition parties supported the motions.
Poggenburg was reacting to Turkish groups who oppose the concept of a new Home Ministry as proposed in a new coalition agreement.
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Armenia average salary grew 10.2% in January year-on-year: PM The increase stood at 11,3% in the private sector and 7.1% in the public sector, prime minister Karen Karapetyan said.
Scientists explain mystery behind Roman 'gate to hell' in Turkey Archaeologists have uncovered new details about a cave in Turkey that ancient Romans believed to be an entrance to the underworld.
Russian, Syrian forces team up to blast militant defenses in Damascus According to sources, Russian and Syrian warplanes conducted well in excess of forty pin-point airstrikes within a matter of hours.
Madagascar foreign minister arriving in Armenia Madagascar is currently chairing the International Organisation of La Francophonie, while Armenia will host the next OIF summit in October.