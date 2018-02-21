U.S. remains committed to Karabakh conflict settlement: envoy

PanARMENIAN.Net - As an intermediary country, the U.S. is doing its utmost to bring together the parties to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in order to find a peaceful settlement, U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta said on Wednesday, February 21, APA reports.

The ambassador noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the beginning of the Karabakh conflict.

“It is important to remember all these events and the past, and to draw a lesson from all this. It is even more important to build a better future. As an intermediary, we are doing our utmost to bring together the conflicting parties in order to find a peaceful settlement,” he said.

France has commented on Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev’s territorial claims against Armenia, urging against making statements that could escalate the situation in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).