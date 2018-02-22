RPA to submit Armen Sarkissian’ candidacy to Armenia parliament
February 22, 2018 - 10:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will this week submit Armen Sarkissian’s candidacy to the National Assembly for the president’s post, RPA spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on Wednesday, February 21.
According to Sharmazanov, the parliament will also elect the members of the Council of Justice, with five new candidates set to be elected between February 27 and March 2, Aysor.am reports.
Sharmazanov also said the RPA will nominate candidates in 20 communities in the upcoming local elections in March.
The lawmaker added that the Prosperous Armenia Party and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun will also have their candidates, while other opposition forces will have none.
