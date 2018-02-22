Five Armenian boxers make it to Strandja Cup quarter-finals
February 22, 2018 - 18:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Five Armenian boxers have so far made it to the quarterfinals of the Strandja Cup international Cup, currently underway in Bulgaria.
Hrayr Shahverdyan (60 kg weight category) defeated Azerbaijan’s representative, Gurgen Madoyan (69 kg) beat that of Bulgaria, while Hambardzum Hakobyan (75 kg) lost his bout against Brazil’s representative.
Artur Hovhannisyan, meanwhile, will fight his first bout on Thursday, February 22. Should he win, he will secure at least a bronze medal.
