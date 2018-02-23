Armenia blasts Azerbaijan’s obsession with wishful thinking
February 23, 2018 - 11:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan’s obsession with wishful thinking has gone as far as to distort the principled approach of the European Union about the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said on Thursday, February 22.
Nalbandian was meeting the Designated European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar.
Klaar briefed the Armenian foreign minister on his latest meetings in Baku while Nalbandian detailed Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group’s efforts to settle the conflict peacefully.
Minister Nalbandian stressed the importance of the EU’s stance in supporting the Minsk Group’s approaches, based on three principles: non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity and the right of peoples to self-determination.
Also Thursday, Klaar met Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan and was briefed about the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the contact line between Azerbaijan and Karabakh.
