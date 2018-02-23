Number of tourists visiting Armenia grew 10% in January: PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of tourist arrivals grew 9.8% in January 2018 against the same period last year, Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan said at a meeting with the country’s hotel industry representatives.

According to him, a 20% hike in the number of travelers to Armenia is already being observed in February 2018.

The number of international arrivals grew by 24% in 2017, while tourism expanded by 18.7%.

At the meeting on Thursday, February 22, the prime minister and industry representatives weighed in on the ways to develop the sector in the country.