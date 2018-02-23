// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Number of tourists visiting Armenia grew 10% in January: PM

Number of tourists visiting Armenia grew 10% in January: PM
February 23, 2018 - 12:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of tourist arrivals grew 9.8% in January 2018 against the same period last year, Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan said at a meeting with the country’s hotel industry representatives.

According to him, a 20% hike in the number of travelers to Armenia is already being observed in February 2018.

The number of international arrivals grew by 24% in 2017, while tourism expanded by 18.7%.

At the meeting on Thursday, February 22, the prime minister and industry representatives weighed in on the ways to develop the sector in the country.

 Top stories
Armenia to be home to 50 MW bitcoin mining farm: mediaArmenia to be home to 50 MW bitcoin mining farm: media
Cryptocurrency fever seems to have spread to the former Soviet republics with Armenia, the land of Mount Ararat, being one of them.
Armenia exports grew by 25% in 2017Armenia exports grew by 25% in 2017
Armenia’s exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Fitch revises Armenia's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'B+'Fitch revises Armenia's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'B+'
Fitch Ratings affirmed the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Armenia's economy expected to grow by 5.8% in 2017: UNArmenia's economy expected to grow by 5.8% in 2017: UN
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
Partner news
 Articles
Cost-effectiveness or unemployment growth

Armenia’s “useless” manpower

 Most popular in the section
Uber, Russia's Yandex will merge in Armenia, five other countries
Production of optical devices grows sixfold in Armenia
Serj Tankian urges Armenia 'to stay free and clear' of Monsanto
Armenia's Mountea starts herbal tea exports, hopes to expand soon
Home
All news
Overview: Economy
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Serj Tankian thanks Dutch parliament for Armenian Genocide bills "Thank you to the Dutch Parliament and to all our friends in the Netherlands for this," SOAD frontman Serj Tankian said.
Strandja 2018: Four Armenian soldiers to fight for semi-finals spot The Strandja Cup tournament is currently underway in Bulgaria, with four Armenian boxers left out of the initial seven participating.
Armenia preparing TV series about archaeological excavations The ministry of culture and one of the Armenian TV stations are preparing a series about archaeological excavations in the country.
New device for detecting cancerous stem cells in the works The project aims to develop tech that will have the ability to identify and treat various types of glioblastoma and medulloblastoma cancer cell.