Coca-Cola launches Fuzetea in Armenia
February 23, 2018 - 11:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fuzetea ready-to-drink refreshing teas are already popular in 52 countries. The secret of the brand’s successful journey is simple – a unique combination of flavors and carefully chosen blends of natural ingredients. This year the colorful brand will expand to 37 new countries, including the Armenian market.
“We value greatly the preferences of our consumers and constantly try to expand our portfolio. Preferences can vary depending on the mood or the state of mind in a given moment. We think that Fuzetea has a great potential to refresh, stimulate and add color to the daily routine of our consumers, particularly those who like natural drinks”, said Christoph Speck, the General Manager of Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia.
Fuzetea’s blend of natural ingredients – tea and fruit juice – as well as delicious flavor combinations offer refreshment and provide moments of relaxation in the quick-paced daily routine. Apart from already familiar iced tea flavors of black tea/peach and black tea/lemon, Armenian consumers will be able to taste the distinctive blend of black tea/mango & pineapple too. Fuzetea comes to replace Nestea brand in the company’s portfolio.
All Fuzetea flavors are already available in 500ml bottles in Yerevan and across the country. New packaging options are in the pipe.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia is a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Hellenic Company. It has been operating in Armenia since 1996, being the only authorized bottler of Coca-Cola products in the country. The company’s beverage portfolio includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, BonAqua, Burn, Powerade, as well as Fuzetea, Dobriy, Rich and Schweppes.
