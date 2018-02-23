Henrikh Mkhitaryan - the Armenian who became "a real Brazilian"
February 23, 2018 - 14:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder of the Armenian team and English football club Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan is known as the most glorious and beloved son of Mother of Armenia since the Roman Empire. This is not surprising because he is a real hero and a superstar in his country, Sports.ru says in an article dedicated to the Armenian football player.
Mkhitaryan survived the war which deprived thousands of Armenian families of all the benefits of civilization even after the end of hostilities.
"We almost had no water, and enjoyed electricity for only 2 hours a day," recalls the player, who now earns at least 8 million euros.
“At the age of 13, he was taken to Brazil where he spent 4 unforgettable months and became ... a half-brazilian. He learned Portuguese… and got access to the gods in the football paradise,” the publication says.
The author notes that even then Mkhitaryan excelled in his professionalism and, unlike Russian footballers who "often do not want to learn foreign languages in European clubs", he started learning the language 2 months prior to the trip, mastering the Portuguese already on the spot.
The article weighs in on Mkhitaryan’s professional career with Shakhtar Donetsk and his move to Borussia Dortmund where Thomas Tuchel helped discover the Armenian playmaker’s potential to the fullest.
According to the author of the article, Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho misused Mkhitaryan, while his transfer to Arsenal will help the Armenian get a much more comfortable scheme, a more creative coach, who also knows "how to polish attacking diamonds with special love."
