Armenia’s Tigran L. Petrosian leading Aeroflot Open

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Tigran L. Petrosian is leading the A group of Aeroflot Open, an annual open chess tournament played in Moscow and sponsored by the Russian carrier.

In the third round, Petrosian defeated S. P. Sethuraman of India to share the first spot with Viktor Bologan of Moldova with a 100% score.

The leaders will meet in round four.

A two-time national Champion, Petrosian competed in two Chess Olympiads winning team gold in 2008 and 2012.