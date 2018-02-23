Armenia’s Tigran L. Petrosian leading Aeroflot Open
February 23, 2018 - 15:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Tigran L. Petrosian is leading the A group of Aeroflot Open, an annual open chess tournament played in Moscow and sponsored by the Russian carrier.
In the third round, Petrosian defeated S. P. Sethuraman of India to share the first spot with Viktor Bologan of Moldova with a 100% score.
The leaders will meet in round four.
A two-time national Champion, Petrosian competed in two Chess Olympiads winning team gold in 2008 and 2012.
Top stories
As soon as Ozil gets the ball, he looks for the Armenian and the pair proved to be far too good for the hosts, the article says.
Mikayelyan finished in 39 minutes, 1.4 seconds, while Switzerland's Dario Cologna won the race in 33 minutes, 43.9 seconds.
Armenia's Katya Galstyan came in the 71st in the Olympic cross country skiing women's 10km freestyle in Pyeongchang
Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has trained with the players of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, an Instagram posted by the club reveals.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Serj Tankian thanks Dutch parliament for Armenian Genocide bills "Thank you to the Dutch Parliament and to all our friends in the Netherlands for this," SOAD frontman Serj Tankian said.
Armenia preparing TV series about archaeological excavations The ministry of culture and one of the Armenian TV stations are preparing a series about archaeological excavations in the country.
New device for detecting cancerous stem cells in the works The project aims to develop tech that will have the ability to identify and treat various types of glioblastoma and medulloblastoma cancer cell.
Turkey unveils footage of own forces attacking convoy in Afrin According to a military report from Aleppo, several people in this convoy were wounded, including a number of civilians.