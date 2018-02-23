Turkey unveils footage of own forces attacking convoy in Afrin
February 23, 2018 - 14:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish Ministry of Defense published drone footage of their forces attacking a large convoy of vehicles entering the Afrin region from the Ziyara Crossing on Thursday, February 22, Al-Masdar News reports.
As shown in the video above, the Turkish forces struck a convoy carrying weapons and ammunition, along with humanitarian aid that was intended for Afrin city.
According to a military report from Aleppo, several people in this convoy were wounded, including a number of civilians.
The civilians were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Photo. AP
