Turkey unveils footage of own forces attacking convoy in Afrin

February 23, 2018 - 14:43 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish Ministry of Defense published drone footage of their forces attacking a large convoy of vehicles entering the Afrin region from the Ziyara Crossing on Thursday, February 22, Al-Masdar News reports.

As shown in the video above, the Turkish forces struck a convoy carrying weapons and ammunition, along with humanitarian aid that was intended for Afrin city.

According to a military report from Aleppo, several people in this convoy were wounded, including a number of civilians.

The civilians were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Photo. AP
