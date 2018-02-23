Armenia may ratify EU agreement by late April, president says
February 23, 2018 - 17:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia may ratify a new agreement with the European Union by the end of April, president Serzh Sargsyan told the Designated European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, on Friday, February 23.
The president said Armenia is committed to developing relations with the EU and implementing the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
The deal was signed by chief Armenian and EU diplomats on November 24.
Klaar said, in turn, that the ratification of the agreement may require a sufficient amount of time in some European countries, based on certain peculiarities but that the process doesn’t hinder the sides from moving on to the temporary implementation of the deal.
Klaar on Thursday met foreign minister Edward Nalbandian who said that Azerbaijan’s obsession with wishful thinking has gone as far as to distort the principled approach of the European Union about the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
