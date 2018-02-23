Strandja 2018: Four Armenian boxers to fight for semi-finals spot

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Strandja Cup international tournament is currently underway in Bulgaria, with four Armenian boxers left out of the initial seven participating.

Artur Hovhannisyan (49 kg weight category) lost his first bout and was unable to reach the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Vahe Badalyan (52 kg), Hrayr Shahverdyan (60 kg), Gurgen Madoyan (69 kg) and Gurgen Hovhannisyan (+91 kg) will fight for spots in the semi-finals.